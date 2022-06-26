Report: Chelsea To Submit Proposal For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling In Coming Days

Chelsea are set to submit their proposal for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. Chelsea have been working on the deal already, and feel they are almost ready to submit a suitable proposal.

Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Raheem Sterling, and is keen to reinforce his options up front. Hakim Ziyech is linked with a move away, and Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan leaves the blues a bit short up front.

Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling IMAGO / PA IMAGES

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are ready to submit their bid for Raheem Sterling. Personal terms have already been discussed. Thomas Tuchel wants Raheem Sterling to kickstart his new Chelsea project.

Tuchel has Sterling as a priority and wants him to link up with Reece James down the Chelsea right-hand side. Manchester City are said to be comfortable with letting Raheem Sterling leave the club.

Ben Jacobs of CBSSportsGolazo reported that Chelsea are hopeful of getting Raheem Sterling over the line for a fee similar to what Arsenal are getting Gabriel Jesus for. £45million is a reasonable fee, Chelsea may have to pay closer to £55million to secure Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea are hopeful of completing this signing.

Will Raheem Sterling be successful if he goes to Chelsea?

