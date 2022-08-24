Report: Chelsea Trying For Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are now set to push again for Manchester City target Wesley Fofana after having a third bid rejected for the player.

Manchester City shared Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana not too long ago, and may have rivalled the Blue's for his signature had Nathan Ake left the club. Chelsea are now pushing hard for the player, who is not training with Leicester's first-team at the moment.

Chelsea have made his signing a priority and are keen to complete the deal before the deadline on the 31st of August.

Chelsea are pushing for Wesley Fofana. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to push again for Manchester City target Wesley Fofana. Chelsea had a bid of £70million rejected last night for Wesley Fofana, with Leicester reportedly holding out for a fee close to the £85million they got for Harry Maguire.

Manchester City had an interest in Wesley Fofana weeks ago, when the Nathan Ake to Chelsea rumours were very hot. The speculation eased when Nathan Ake decided to stay, but Manchester City would almost certainly have made a move if he hadn't of stayed.

Wesley Fofana was left out of Chelsea's squad on Saturday against Southampton, and is now being forced to train with the under-23's.

Brendan Rodger's confirmed the bid was turned down last night. It is a dream of Wesley Fofana to join Chelsea, and the deal is expected to happen eventually. Chelsea are in a very strong position from a negotiation standpoint.

