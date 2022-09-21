Report: Chelsea Will Be Back In Talks With Manchester City Target Rafael Leao

Chelsea had a bid rejected for Rafael Leao this past summer, but they are determined to try again for the Portuguese winger. Leao is the subject of major interest from various clubs around Europe, and Chelsea believe they can get him.

Manchester City are interested in the player, and may face a battle with Chelsea, who have already shown their intentions by making an initial bid for the player in the summer.

The club will be back in for the AC Milan winger at the end of this season, providing real competition for Manchester City's hopes.

Manchester City will face competition for Rafael Leao. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Dean Jones, Chelsea will be back in for Rafael Leao at the end of this season, after having a bid rejected for the player already in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan rejected the offer as they were not ready to part ways with the player, but also due to the fact they are convinced there will be more players joining the race for Leao over the next few months.

Manchester City have an interest in the player certainly, and will look to battle Chelsea for his signature if both clubs go in for the player at the same time.

The two clubs may not be alone in their search though, with the World Cup around the corner Rafael Leao's stock is due to rise, and more and more clubs will register their interest in his signature.

