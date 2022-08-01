Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea are now willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price after they decided to hijack Manchester City's pursuit of the player this morning. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they would accept £50million for the Spanish left-back, and Chelsea will pay the fee to acquire the players services.

Cucurella is reportedly open to a move to Chelsea, but his preference has always been Manchester City.

Chelsea are willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are willing to pay the full asking price of £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City have been in talks with Brighton for weeks, but refused to pay the price they set on the player.

Chelsea this morning began to explore a deal for Cucurella, and it has moved quicker than expected. The club are now confident of signing the player.

Brighton have maintained since the beginning that they wanted £50million for the player. They believe he is a better and more rare player than Ben White, who Arsenal paid them £50million for last summer.

City valued the player at £35million, and were willing to pay up to £40million. The £50million price tag was never at any point something Manchester City were entertained by.

Chelsea are set to lose Marcos Alonso this summer, and Ben Chilwell is only returning from a long term injury.

Thomas Tuchel's men are now in negotiations over personal terms for Cucurella, with the player reportedly open to the move.

