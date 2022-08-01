Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea are now willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price after they decided to hijack Manchester City's pursuit of the player this morning. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they would accept £50million for the Spanish left-back, and Chelsea will pay the fee to acquire the players services.

Cucurella is reportedly open to a move to Chelsea, but his preference has always been Manchester City.

Cucurella

Chelsea are willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are willing to pay the full asking price of £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City have been in talks with Brighton for weeks, but refused to pay the price they set on the player. 

Chelsea this morning began to explore a deal for Cucurella, and it has moved quicker than expected. The club are now confident of signing the player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brighton have maintained since the beginning that they wanted £50million for the player. They believe he is a better and more rare player than Ben White, who Arsenal paid them £50million for last summer. 

City valued the player at £35million, and were willing to pay up to £40million. The £50million price tag was never at any point something Manchester City were entertained by.

Chelsea are set to lose Marcos Alonso this summer, and Ben Chilwell is only returning from a long term injury. 

Thomas Tuchel's men are now in negotiations over personal terms for Cucurella, with the player reportedly open to the move.

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Brighton & Hove AlbionManchester City

Arthur Melo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City and Juventus Could Be Open To A Swap Deal Involving Arthur and Ilkay Gundogan

By Elliot Thompson39 minutes ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon44 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Made A Move To Hijack Manchester City's Bid To Sign Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1010824709h
News

Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Ait Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Joan Laporta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Speaks On Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Exploring A Move For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago