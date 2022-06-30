Report: Chelsea Working On Raheem Sterling Deal While Continuing Talks For Nathan Ake

Chelsea are working to complete the deal of Raheem Sterling while also being in talks with Nathan Ake at the same time. The London club are said to be close to completing a deal for Raheem Sterling for a fee of around £55million, while talks with Nathan Ake are said to be advanced.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their squad, and have looked to Manchester City to try and do that. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were other City names on their list, but Sterling and Ake are the two they seem to be going all out for.

Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake embrace after Manchester City vs Bournemouth IMAGO / Sportimage

Fabrizio Romano confirmed via his YouTube channel that Chelsea were in talks with Nathan Ake, while working on finishing the deal of Raheem Sterling. They are also working on the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United.

The fee for Nathan Ake is said to be 40million, with Pau Torres of interest to Manchester City as a possible replacement.At this moment in time the club are not preparing a replacement for Raheem Sterling, but anything can change before the window ends.

Raheem Sterling is a priority for Chelsea to get over the line, and Nathan Ake is a top target defensively for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Will Nathan Ake join Raheem Sterling at Chelsea?

Read More Manchester City Coverage