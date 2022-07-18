Skip to main content

Report: City Football Group Will Sign Taty Castellanos From New From New York City And Loan Him To Girona

Manchester City will sign Taty Castellanos from New York City Fc in order to loan him to City Football Group side Girona FC in La Liga. The City Football group have branched out, and it is an easy way to acquire the player in order to allow him to spend the season on loan in La Liga.

Castellanos will be under contract at Manchester City, but is unlikely to ever play a game for the club, such is the way City Football Group works.

Taty Castellanos

Taty Castellanos will sign for City Football Group.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will be signing Taty Castellanos from New York City FC in order to loan him to Spanish side Girona. City Football Group will be buying the player and keeping him under contract at Manchester City.

Castellanos is unlikely to ever play a game for City, and is likely to be sold on for profit in the near future. He will spend next season on loan with Girona, who are also part of the City Football Group.

Taty Castellanos scored 50 goals and contributed to 19 assists in 108 games in the MLS. He also won one golden boot during his time at the club.

