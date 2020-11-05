SI.com
Report claims Bayern Munich star's agent 'discussed' move to Manchester City

markgough96

Last summer, when Manchester City and Bayern Munich were negotiating the transfer of wantaway winger Leroy Sane, the possibility of including David Alaba in the deal was considered, reports Kicker as relayed by Sport Witness.

It is not the first report to allege that Alaba was a figure of interest for City during the last transfer window, but it does say that the player's agent 'briefly discussed' moving to City with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The discussions, however, did not get very far. In the end, Sane ended up leaving City as part of a cash-only deal, in spite of City's enquiry about Alaba's availability.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-augsburg-bundesliga

With Alaba currently in the final year of his contract at Bayern, and publicly in dispute with his side about being offered a new deal, the opportunity to bring the Austrian to England appears the best it will ever be.

Recent reports have suggested PSG and Juventus are also interested in Alaba, but that the player's preference is a move to Spain.

With Joao Cancelo currently performing well in the left-back role, City's problem in the area is not as pressing as it has been previously, but the arrival of a player like Alaba would certainly improve Pep Guardiola's side.

In public, Alaba is always grateful for Guardiola's impact on his development while the two were at Bayern, and City will be hopeful that they can capitalise upon the personal relationship to tempt the versatile Bayern Munich player to the club.

-----

