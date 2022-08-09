Report: Claims That Barcelona And Manchester City Have Agreed A Deal For Bernardo Silva Are Nonsense

Bernardo Silva has been key under Pep Guardiola since he took over as Manchester City boss however there has been reports that he could be interested in a move away from the club with journalists saying a deal to Barcelona is very much possible.

Barcelona have had a very active summer in the transfer market signing Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi with the latter three who costing hefty amounts of money for the Spanish giants.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However they seemingly aren't done there as they want to get Bernardo Silva at the Nou Camp before their La Liga season begins this upcoming weekend.

It has also been said that the midfielder is keen on joining Barcelona whilst he will also lower his salary to be able to join Xavi's side but these rumours have been rubbished by Jonathan Smith who is Goal's Manchester City's correspondent.

He said: "Reports that Barca have an agreement with City for Bernardo Silva are nonsense."

Bernardo Silva started the Community Shield game against Liverpool IMAGO / Colorsport

He was benched for City's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham which has not helped the rumours die down however he did end up coming on but only for the last few minutes.

Silva has been a vital cog in the Guardiola machine since he joined the club in 2017 so fans would be upset and confused to see him for as little as £50 million which was the price getting reported.

Read More Manchester City Coverage