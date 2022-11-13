Skip to main content
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

Inform PSV winger Cody Gakpo, who has been linked to numerous European sides, has mentioned moving to Manchester City after the end of the season.

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea.

The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.

That decision has left them without a natural rapid winger with an eye for goal and one of the best in Europe has now mentioned joining the club which may interest Pep Guardiola.

Cody Gakpo, Dusan Tadic

Cody Gakpo lists the sides he would be open to joining

PSV's main man Cody Gakpo has stated that he would be ready to leave the club at the end of the season and he mentioned several clubs that he would like to join.

The 23-year-old who has 30 goal contributions this season already was speaking to NOS about the next step in his career.

He said: "I think at the end of this season I'll be ready to make that step. I feel like I was at the beginning of this season, but after this season I'm even more ready to take that next step.

"PSV was always my dream club. Other than that, I don't really have one.

"Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to be able to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team I would do best."

A good World Cup from him will only further increase his value so it will depend on what side will want to fork out the money for him.

