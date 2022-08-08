Report: David Ornstein Gives Update On Manchester City Left-Back Situation

David Ornstein has given an update on the left-back situation at Manchester City in the last day.

David Ornstein has spoken out about the left-back situation at Manchester City, with the club still without a recognised left-back in the squad. City have had their eyes on a few senior recruits and also some younger players to bolster the squad for the future.

Marc Cucurella was the main target but he has since moved to Chelsea.

Borna Sosa is a target for Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Speaking on NBC Sports yesterday, Ornstein spoke of the Sergio Gomez deal, and how it will be irrespective to the club bringing in a senior full-back this summer. Gomez is viewed as a deal for the summer, and is likely to go on loan upon joining the club.

In terms of main targets for the left-back spot, Borna Sosa was a name mentioned by Ornstein. Sosa has been the name many journalists have chosen to use since the middle of July, and was reportedly the Plan B when the Cucurella deal broke down.

Ornstein speaks on how if there is to be more incomings into the squad this summer, it is likely to be at left-back. Josh Wilson-Esbrand will be staying in the first-team squad if they don't sign a full-back, and Nathan Ake will have to fill in there too.

City will continue to push until the end of the window for a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Read More Manchester City Coverage