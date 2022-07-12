Report: Discussions Picking Up Between Chelsea And Manchester City Over Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has been heavily linked with a move back to his former side Chelsea this summer after Manchester City allowed him to look for another club to join due to the fact he is the fourth choice under Pep Guardiola and now the two sides are closer than ever to agreeing on a fee.

Due to the fact City have been adamant they wanted their money for what they paid two seasons ago to Bournemouth the deal has been taking longer than anticipated.

Ake celebrating IMAGO / News Images

The Dutchman cost £40 million and has struggled to make too much of an impact due to injuries however City have still wanted at least £41 million from Chelsea for his signature.

According to The Athletic talks have progressed between the pair with Chelsea pushing hard to complete the signing within the next week.

Raheem Sterling was the focus for two-time European Champions and now that is done now the deal for Ake has taken its next step.

Personal terms are not an issue for Ake and a deal worth £45 million is set to be agreed in the imminent future.

This could force Manchester City's hand back into the transfer market as it may be too much of a risk to go into the new season with only three senior centre back.