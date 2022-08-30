Report: Erling Haaland Convinced Manuel Akanji To Join Manchester City

Manchester City have had some injury issues at centre back to begin their season with as Aymeric Laporte was ruled out for a further month going into the first game of the campaign.

Nathan Ake started with Ruben Dias as the partnership but the Dutchman then got injured, something which has made his City career stall over the past two years.

However the former Bournemouth man is back from his injury but Pep Guardiola has made his move for another central defender in Manuel Akanji.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

According to a report which came initially from Sam Lee and David Ornstein Manchester City have a deal agreed with the German club.

Erling Haaland played a big role in getting Akanji to join City

Erling Haaland and Akanji played together at Dortmund and the Norwegian international has convinced the former Basel man to reunite with him at City according to Manuel Veth who also confirmed that the deal is all but done.

He claimed that the Swiss international with claim around 11 million euros a year for his salary.

Akanji joined Dortmund back in 2018 from Basel and he went onto play 158 games for the club in four years.

He will be hoping to make a place in the side his own especially with the Word Cup coming up soon

Guardiola will be content with using John Stones and Ake at full-back which could also be another reason why he has sanctioned the transfer.

