Skip to main content

Report: Erling Haaland Convinced Manuel Akanji To Join Manchester City

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund central defender Manuel Akanji thanks to Erling Haaland putting in a good word.

Manchester City have had some injury issues at centre back to begin their season with as Aymeric Laporte was ruled out for a further month going into the first game of the campaign.

Nathan Ake started with Ruben Dias as the partnership but the Dutchman then got injured, something which has made his City career stall over the past two years.

However the former Bournemouth man is back from his injury but Pep Guardiola has made his move for another central defender in Manuel Akanji.

Manuel Akanji Erling Haaland

According to a report which came initially from Sam Lee and David Ornstein Manchester City have a deal agreed with the German club.

Erling Haaland played a big role in getting Akanji to join City

Erling Haaland and Akanji played together at Dortmund and the Norwegian international has convinced the former Basel man to reunite with him at City according to Manuel Veth who also confirmed that the deal is all but done.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He claimed that the Swiss international with claim around 11 million euros a year for his salary.

Akanji joined Dortmund back in 2018 from Basel and he went onto play 158 games for the club in four years. 

He will be hoping to make a place in the side his own especially with the Word Cup coming up soon

Guardiola will be content with using John Stones and Ake at full-back which could also be another reason why he has sanctioned the transfer.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Marco Verratti
Transfer Rumours

Report: No Truth In Marco Veratti To Manchester City Rumours

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Believe Bernardo Silva Signing Can Happen

By Dylan Mcbennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Close To Signing Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
News

Report: Manchester City Line Up PSG Star As Bernardo Silva Replacement

By Alex Caddick
Haaland
News

Jose Enrique Believes Darwin Nunez Should Be More Like Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne & Pep Guardiola
News

'Switch On The TV' - Pep Guardiola Full Of Kevin De Bruyne Praise

By Alex Caddick
Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Close To Signing Manuel Akanji

By Jake Mahon
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
Match Coverage

A Look At Nottingham Forest's Last Premier League Game | Opponent Watch

By Alex Caddick