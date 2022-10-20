Skip to main content

Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024

It has been rumoured that new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract and now it has been confirmed.

Manchester City summer signing Erling Haaland has sent shockwaves through the footballing world this season with just how good he has been at his new club.

He was one of the most anticipated signings of the summer due to his immense goalscoring record at all of his previous clubs.

At Borussia Dortmund he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances and at Red Bull Salzburg he scored 29 goals in 27 games.

Now at Manchester City he is keeping the outstanding record up as in just 14 games for his new club he has scored 20 goals proving that City made the right decision to go all in for him in the summer.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United

Haaland has a release clause in his contract for 2024

The Premier League Champions had a fight on their hands with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona having a strong interest in the Norwegian but due to his father, Alfie, he ended up as Pep Guardiola's new main man.

However, he may only be at the club for a couple of years with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he does indeed have a release clause in his contract which is worth 200 million euros in 2024 but is not available to other Premier League clubs.

With Karim Benzema 34-years-old Real Madrid see Haaland as the ideal successor to the Frenchman so it depends whether they will be willing to pay up as if they do City will be unable to reject the offer.

