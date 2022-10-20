Skip to main content

Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason

After rumours of several sides being interested in Erling Haaland it has been reported that the Norwegian international rejected Bayern Munich.

Manchester City summer signing Erling Haaland was one of the most anticipated signings of the summer due to his goalscoring record at his two previous clubs Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.

At Borussia Dortmund he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances and at Red Bull Salzburg he scored 29 goals in 27 games proving to be one of the hottest prospects in world football alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Now he is showing that he is more than capable of keeping up his ridiculous goalscoring efforts in English football under Pep Guardiola.

In just 14 games for his new club, he has scored 20 goals proving that City made the right decision to go all in for him in the summer.

Haaland turned down Bayern Munich in the summer

Due to how good he had been for Dortmund there was several clubs after the Norwegian international in the transfer window and Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich had a strong interest in him having watched what he can do first hand in the German league.

According to Christian Falk there was only one stumbling block which stopped Haaland from potentially joining Bayern and that was the fact they did accept the release clause in his contract.

Bayern don't like their players having release clauses in their contracts with Franck Ribery the last player to have one.

This led Julain Nagelsmann to buying Sadio Mane to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski who joined Xavi's Barcelona.

