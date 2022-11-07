Report: Everton Keeping Close Eye On Manchester City Player Currently On Loan At Burnley

With Everton's Michael Keane linked with a temporary move away from Goodison Park, and injuries to Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, Frank Lampard will be looking to reinforce his defence.

With a negative goal difference after 14 games, in which Everton have only managed to tally up 14 points, a new centre-back seems to be a vital signing if the club are to survive the relegation battle this season.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are keeping a close eye on Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley.

It is understood that scouts from the club have a regular seat booked at Turf Moor to be able to constantly monitor the young defender.

Burnley are currently having a successful campaign so far, having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. The Clarets sit at the top of the Championship, facing fierce competition from Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

Burnley's success is testament to their steadiness in defence, boasting the second-best goal difference in the league, partly due to the intelligence and strength of 20-year-old Harwood-Bellis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are also said to be interested in the England Under 21s defender, having already registered eight appearances with Man City's senior team.

If Vincent Kompany is to lead his side to promotion, however, it seems that Burnley will want to keep the defender at the club for the forseeable future.

