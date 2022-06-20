Report: Everton Leading The Race To Sign Ukraine International Oleksandr Zinchenko
Everton have shown a strong interest in signing Zinchenko and looked to have fended off competition from other clubs as The Toffees are reportedly leading the race for the Manchester City man.
It is widely expected that the midfielder turned left-back will leave this summer due to the fact that he wants to play in his regular position in the centre of the park.
Zinchenko joined Manchester City all the way back in 2016 from Russian side Fc Ufa and has gone on to play 128 games for the club in all competitions winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups, and one FA Cup in that time.
In those 128 games though he only played seven in midfield hence why he is interested in a move this summer and according to Jonathan Smith who is a Manchester City correspondent for Goal Everton are at the front of the queue for him and will use him as a creative midfielder.
With Pep Guardiola looking at signing Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella Zinchenko's game time even in the backline would be limited so it looks like the best option for his career is to depart the club.
West Ham United are one of the other Premier League clubs interested but Frank Lampard's Everton are the firm favourites at the moment.
