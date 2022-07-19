Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Will Try For Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Leaves

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the reports in Spain that Barcelona will go for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves for Manchester United. Barcelona are pushing for De Jong to leave, and have an agreement in place with Manchester United worth €75million plus €10million in add-ons.

De Jong is holding out for deferred wages owed to him by Barcelona in the region of €17million. Barcelona can only move for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

Barcelona will move for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves. IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Managing Barca, Barcelona will move for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Barcelona need the funds from the De Jong sale due to the fact City value Bernardo Silva at over €70million.

Gerard Romero has reported that Manchester City and Barcelona have an agreement in place on a fee below €80million for Bernardo Silva. Jorge Mendes was reported to be part of the negotiations, which would suggest Bernardo Silva is open to the move.

Frenkie De Jong is owed €17million in deferred wages and bonuses by Barcelona due to pay cuts taken during the pandemic when Barcelona were in financial trouble.

James Ducker from the Telegraph reported today that Barcelona need Frenkie to leave the club in order to register players. Some players cannot be registered unless De Jong agrees to join Manchester United.

Manchester United are waiting to see if the deferred wages situation can be solved by Barcelona and Frenkie. Frenkie remains adamant he will not leave Barcelona, but Barcelona desperately need the Dutch midfielder to either leave or take a pay-cut.

Fabrizio Romano has said in the past that Frenkie De Jong will not accept a pay-cut from Barcelona.

It remains to be seen, but Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona could spell bad news for Manchester City fans.

