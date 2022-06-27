Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Are Ready To Submit Another Bid For Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has expressed his desire to leave Manchester City after considering his options for the past couple of weeks and now Chelsea, who have shown the most interest in the forward, are ready to get the deal done.

The winger only started 32 games last season out of a possible 58 and when he asked for reassurances about game time for the upcoming campaign manager Pep Guardiola could not give them to him hence why he wants to move elsewhere.

Sterling

Sterling against Atletico Madrid 

The deal is progressing with Fabrizio Romano claiming that there is positive feelings between the clubs around the transfer.

Chelsea have a new bid ready for Manchester City which should be closer to the valuation that City have set on him therefore around the £60 million mark.

Personal terms have already been discussed between Sterling and the club with the winger keen on the move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City are prepared to let him go and at this current moment in time, it looks unlikely that they will look for a replacement in this current transfer market due to the incomings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Also, Jack Grealish will be looking to make the left-wing position his own after a full season of adapting to the way Guardiola plays.

So expect to see some movement with this deal very soon.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested In Re-Signing Manchester City Centre Back Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett10 minutes ago
Manchester City s Raheem Sterling (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Second Chelsea Bid For Raheem Sterling Imminent After Talks with Thomas Tuchel

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 2
News

Report: England International Raheem Sterling Had Hoped To Stay At Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
imago1012645609h
Features/Opinions

'Once A Blue, Always A Blue', Fernandinho Releases Emotional Goodbye To Manchester City Fans

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling is set to leave Manchester City for Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Makes Contact With Manchester City Over Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling's Proposed Transfer To Chelsea From Manchester City Is 'Done'

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Confident Of Signing Marc Cucurella, Brighton Identify Replacement In Nicolas Tagliafico

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Potentially Handed Setback In Their Pursuit Of Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago