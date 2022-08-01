Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Nathan Ake will stay at Manchester City this summer despite new interest in the player from Chelsea.

Ake was rumoured to be leaving the club earlier this month due to increasing interest in the player from Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel wanted the player and Chelsea were willing to take him off the hands of Manchester City. The clubs could not agree on a valuation for the player and the deal ended up falling apart.

However, Chelsea tried again for Ake last week as reported by Fabrizio Romano, which forced Manchester City to try and hijack Jules Kounde transfer to Barcelona.

Nathan Ake

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Nathan Ake will stay at the club.

But according to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Nathan Ake is set to stay at Manchester City this summer. Chelsea tried again for the player last week after they themselves missed out on Kounde. This prompted the Manchester club to make a late attempt for the French defender, but the deal was already too advanced with Barcelona.

City would not sell Ake without a ready replacement, and Chelsea missed out on the player again. The Dutch defender is now set to stay at the club next season, and started in the 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday in the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly still in the market for a centre-back, with Wesley Fofana a player they're reportedly interested in. 

Jules Kounde has since joined Barcelona, and Chelsea are currently favourites to sign Wesley Fofana this summer. City will have to battle the Blue's for his signing.

