Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Romeo Lavia To Southampton Is A Done Deal

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the transfer and has given it the green light by saying his famous phrase 'here we go' with a deal set to be announced in the next few days.

Romeo Lavia

Lavia warming up in the Champions League

A full agreement has been made between City and Southampton with the price being worth up to £14 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano his medical will take place this week and Manchester City have put a buyback clause in the deal which will mean they will have to pay £40 million for him at any point in the future if he impresses them enough whilst at The Saints.

Lavia has accepted all the conditions of the long term contract with no issues about personal terms.

Southampton have already completed one signing from Manchester City this window as they bought highly rated Republic Of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu who also has a buyback clause on him.

Lavia made his senior debut for Manchester City last season in the League Cup against Wycombe Wanderers and also made an appearance off the bench in the FA CUP against Swindon Town.

Now next season Lavia will be up against Premier League sides week in week out.

