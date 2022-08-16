Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Bernardo Silva Update

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva situation in the last hours.

Bernardo Silva would love to join Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano, and would join the club tomorrow if a contract arrived. Reports from Spain reported similar earlier on.

Manchester City will sell Bernardo Silva if they received an offer from Barcelona that they feel matches their financial needs.

Bernardo Silva would love to join Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his podcast HereWeGo, Bernardo Silva would love to join Barcelona and would join the club tomorrow if a contract offer came his way.

Personal terms would not be an issue for the player, so it comes down to whether Barcelona and Manchester City can agree on a deal to sell the player. Manchester City want £85million for the player and no less.

Barcelona need something to happen within the club in order to pursue the midfielder. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to leave, or Frenkie De Jong, and Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets must lower their salaries.

Xavi Hernandez desperately wants Bernardo Silva, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta shares his view. They believe the player would add a world class touch to the midfield alongside Pedri.

Bernard Silva will wait and hope for an approach to come from Barcelona, as he is really interested in the move and would absolutely be open to joining the club if the Catalan club can match Manchester City's valuation.

It is a waiting game for the player as of now.

