Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus To Arsenal The Official Here We Go

The transfer saga that has been going on for weeks is now all done. All that is left is an official announcement from both Manchester City and Arsenal confirming that the Brazilian is now an Arsenal player.

Mikel Arteta made the striker his main priority this transfer window with Gabriel Jesus set to be the main man spearheading The Gunners' attack as they try to get back into the Champions League yet again.

Jesus has signed a five-year contract with Fabrizio Romano confirming that all personal terms have been agreed with his agent and that Arteta was key in the deal.

He joined Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras and has been a huge success as he will leave the club as their third top goal scorer with 95 goals. 

Due to Pep Guardiola opting to use a false nine system in the past two seasons Jesus has been utilised as more of a right winger especially in the past twelve months.

Gabriel Jesus Pep Guardiola

Jesus with Pep

He had some special moments with Manchester City with the most memorable being his last minute winner against Southampton in the 17/18 season to make Guardiola's side centurions with 100 points.

The number nine leaves the club with three League Cup winners medals, two FA Cup winners medals and four Premier League winners medals.

