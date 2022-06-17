Report: Fabrizio Romano gives Manchester City Transfer Updates

Manchester City are not 'messing about' this transfer window. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were done deals during the early stages of the summer and City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak has promised more signings will follow.

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester City's transfer plans.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Brighton wingback Marc Cucurella for a number of weeks now. The former Barcelona and Espanyol man has impressed since his move to England, being a key player in Graham Potters progressing Brighton side.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko linked with a move away from the Etihad, Pep Guardiola will be looking to replace him. City are "working" on a deal to secure the Spaniard, it may only be a matter of time before the switch is complete.

Fernandinho announced at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign that he would be leaving Manchester to return to his homeland once his contract expires. Now his time at City is over, the Sky Blue's have turned their attention to the transfer market in order to fill his boots.

Romano's tweet says City are also "working" on a deal for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips with the Yorkshire side reportedly wanting 50-60 million pounds for his services. With Gabriel Jesus halfway out the door, City will be hoping to generate funds back with his sale. Expect the sale of Gabriel Jesus to cancel out the money that may be spent on Phillips.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that in regards to Julian Alvarez, Manchester City have "no intention to loan him out".