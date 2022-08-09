Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour.

Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.

Barcelona are expected to bid, and Manchester City have been informed of Barca's intentions.

Bernardo

Fabrizio Romano has stated there is no agreed deal for Bernardo Silva with Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are preparing a proposal for Bernardo Silva, but have yet to agree any sort of deal with Manchester City for the player's signature.

Bernardo is the priority for Barcelona, Xavi and Joan Laporta. They all want the player. Xavi views the player as a dream to have in the Barcelona midfield and thinks he will add a world class touch to the midfield alongside Pedri.

Joan Laporta has spoken publicly about how he feels Bernardo is a world class player, and is working to try and form a deal for the Portuguese midfielder.

The belief is that as soon as the Frenkie De Jong situation is resolved, Barcelona will submit their proposal for Bernardo Silva. De Jong either has to lower his salary or leave the club in order for Barcelona to be able to afford Bernardo, but right now the Dutch midfielder is refusing to do both.

Will Barcelona sign Bernardo Silva?

