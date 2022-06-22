Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Gabriel Jesus Transfer To Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. Arsenal are working over time on transfers this window, with Fabio Viera already announced and several more in the works.

Romano released a statement an hour ago regarding the progress of the deal and why it is taking the duration of time it's taken so far. Fabrizio Romano called the transfer a "big deal", and explained these transfers take longer.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to London IMAGO / Alterphotos

In the report by Fabrizio Romano, he highlights that Arsenal are working on two deals at the same time. Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Raphinha from Leeds United.

Gabriel Jesus has given priority to Arsenal amid interest from Chelsea, but Arsenal face stern competition on Raphinha from a number of clubs. Barcelona being the main one as Raphinha has already agreed personal terms with them.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is close, and Gunners fans may begin to start dreaming of the Manchester City striker in their Red and White kit at the Emirates next season.

Manchester City as of now are not planning to replace Gabriel Jesus, but if the right opportunity came about Pep Guardiola's side would not hesitate.

