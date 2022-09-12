Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol, who has interest from a host of clubs.

Josko Gvardiol was the subject of a bid from Chelsea in the final days of the window, and it has now been revealed that was due to Chelsea believing they will face competition for the player.

The Croatian defender started on the bench for RB Leizpig against Borussia Dortmund, and he is expected to be the subject of heavy interest from a host of clubs in the coming months.

Chelsea anticipated this, and wanted to wrap him up to a deal very quickly. Their bid was rejected by RB Leipzig.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is a wanted man around Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig turned down Chelsea's bid for Josko Gvardiol, as they are convinced other clubs will join the race for the player in the coming months.

Leipzig are convinced other clubs will join the race for the player, which in turn will drive his price up even further. The German club rejected a bid on deadline week for Josko Gvardiol worth around €90million.

Chelsea wanted to sign him and loan him back to Leipzig till the summer of 2023, to fend off the competition they will now inevitably face in the coming months.

Gvardiol is one of the most highly rated defenders in the world, and Manchester City had interest in signing him when Nathan Ake was set to leave the club.

RB Leipzig are convinced Manchester City will rejoin the race soon, and possibly drive up the already enormous price that Josko Gvardiol is going for.

