Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Marc Cucurella Only Wants Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Marc Cucurella to Manchester City, stating that he can guarantee the Spanish left-back told Brighton he only wants a move to City. Brighton have denied reports about Cucurella being unhappy at the club, but Romano is adamant Cucurella has made his feelings clear.

City have had a bid rejected for Cucurella, but they are expected to try again in the coming days.

Marc Cucurella wants the move to Manchester City. IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella has made his feelings clear on where he wants to go next season. Romano has reported that Cucurella told Brighton he only wants to join Manchester City, despite the club rubbishing claims the player may be unhappy at the club.

Brighton have this morning been reported as finding Manchester City's opening bid for Cucurella as 'laughable' by Andy Naylor, and the club are expected to stay strong in their resolve for the player.

Brighton will not at the moment accept anything less than £50million for Marc Cucurella. The club are adamant on this fee, and will not accept anything less at the moment.

City are not willing to pay this amount at the current time. Cucurella has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, and wants the move. The club are said to know this, and the player is disappointed with how high they have set his price tag.

The clubs are expected to be in direct negotiations in the next few days in relation to the player. Cucurella is a top target for Guardiola, and City will be hoping to get a deal over the line.

Will Manchester City get a deal done for Marc Cucurella?

