Report: Fabrizio Romano Speaks On Marc Cucurella To Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has today been speaking on his podcast regarding the transfer of Marc Cucurella to Manchester City. The Italian journalist gave the updates of everything he knows currently regarding the deal, and the news is largely good for Manchester City fans. Marc Cucurella signing for City would signal a perfect window.

City are intent on the signing, but Brighton at the moment won't lower their valuation.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking on his HereWeGo podcast, Fabrizio Romano detailed everything he knows currently surrounding the Cucurella deal.

Pep Guardiola personally called Cucurella, and the player after that moment only wanted a move to Manchester City. Cucurella joined Brighton with the intention it would eventually lead to a move to a big club.

The Spaniard has an agreement on personal terms, and all that's left to be negotiated is the fee between Brighton and Manchester City. City have had a bid turned down already, and Brighton at the moment are holding firm. Discussions however are still ongoing.

Romano maintains the deal is not by any means an easy deal to complete due to the complications, but Guardiola really wants the player. He is Guardiola's number one target for the rest of the summer.

The signing of Cucurella after Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland would signal a perfect window for City.

City have a net transfer profit of £122million in 2022 according to James Ducker, which shows how well the club is currently being run. City will not be taking for ransom over the transfer of Cucurella, but Brighton are adamant they want £50million.

