Report: Ferran Soriano Says Bernardo Silva Will Stay At Manchester City

Manchester City seem more confident by the day of keeping Bernardo Silva at the club this summer, and Ferran Soriano has said the player will stay at the club next season.

Barcelona still believe the deal is possible, but Ferran Soriano believes the player is going to stay at the club.

Manchester City expect Bernardo Silva to stay. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ferran Soriano told El Chiringuito TV that Bernardo Silva will stay at the club ahead of this season. Manchester City have stayed strong and handled the situation well, and believe they will keep the player.

Barcelona still believe the transfer is possible according to Gerard Romero, but the hope looks to be false considering the financial difficulty the club is currently in. Manchester City are in a strong position with a week left in the window.

It would take a gargantuan bid from Barcelona to get Manchester City to sell, especially this late in the window. Manchester City would need a replacement, and it is very unlikely that the club would allow Silva to leave with no replacement. Lucas Paqueta is a target.

The player would love to join Barcelona. Manchester City would allow the player to leave if an offer came in that matched their valuation, but it is unlikely that Barcelona can provide a fee like that without selling Frenkie De Jong.

