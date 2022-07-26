Report: Florian Plettenburg Gives Update On Marc Cucurella To Manchester City

Florian Plettenburg has given an update regarding Marc Cucurella to Manchester City within the last hour. City are still pushing to sign Cucurella, who was left out of Brighton's match-day squad against Brentford today. Cucurella wants to join City, but their is a long way to go in the deal with the clubs being apart on a valuation.

Brighton are reported to have risen their asking price to above £50million.

Marc Cucurella is wanted by Manchester City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports, Marc Cucurella still wants to join Manchester City, and Manchester City still want Marc Cucurella. There are personal terms agreed between City and Cucurella, and the player is now hoping for an agreement between the two clubs.

Cucurella wants the move, he is waiting patiently for Brighton to come to an agreement with City, but is said to be disappointed with the clubs handling of the situation according to Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton's original asking price was £50million, but the Seagulls are said to have risen that to £50million plus according to a report by Andy Naylor earlier today.

Manchester City are not willing to pay that currently, but do want Marc Cucurella. Pep Guardiola has him as a main target and views him as the perfect player for City.

Borna Sosa is plan B according to Plettenburg. Sosa's name has been associated with City a lot as of late, and would be a much cheaper alternative.

Sosa would be available for a fee of around €20-25million, which is definitely a fee Manchester City would pay.

It remains to be seen whether Cucurella will end up at City, but the player being left out of the match day squad today could be a telling sign.

