Report: Former Manchester City Academy Star Eyed Up By Manchester United
Jeremie Frimpong is currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, having joined from Celtic in the 2021 January transfer window.
The 21-year-old spent nine years climbing the development ladder at Manchester City, featuring heavily in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League.
Despite almost a decade at the club, and 68 appearances across all youth teams for Man City, Frimpong never made a senior appearance.
According to Florian Plettenberg, a reporter for Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in bringing the Dutch defender back to England, as they look to sign a right-back in the winter transfer window.
However, the defender is of high value to Leverkusen and has a contract until 2025 with the German side, which will see a move to the Premier League unlikely in January.
Frimpong's ability to play at right-midfield, as well as his preferred right-back position, has meant the player has bagged four goals and two assists in 14 appearances so far this season.
With a goal contribution every 178 minutes, Man United believe Frimpong could be a good fit for their attacking style of play, while being confident in defence too.
If this transfer story is to be true, we could see a repeat of Jadon Sancho, who joined the Red Devils in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund, having not been given a chance to prove himself under Pep Guardiola.
