Skip to main content
Report: Former Manchester City Academy Star Eyed Up By Manchester United

(Photo by IMAGO / Beautiful Sports)

Report: Former Manchester City Academy Star Eyed Up By Manchester United

Jeremie Frimpong spent nine years in Manchester City's academy, before joining Celtic in 2019.

Jeremie Frimpong is currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, having joined from Celtic in the 2021 January transfer window.

The 21-year-old spent nine years climbing the development ladder at Manchester City, featuring heavily in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League.

Despite almost a decade at the club, and 68 appearances across all youth teams for Man City, Frimpong never made a senior appearance.

According to Florian Plettenberg, a reporter for Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in bringing the Dutch defender back to England, as they look to sign a right-back in the winter transfer window.

However, the defender is of high value to Leverkusen and has a contract until 2025 with the German side, which will see a move to the Premier League unlikely in January.

Frimpong's ability to play at right-midfield, as well as his preferred right-back position, has meant the player has bagged four goals and two assists in 14 appearances so far this season.

With a goal contribution every 178 minutes, Man United believe Frimpong could be a good fit for their attacking style of play, while being confident in defence too. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If this transfer story is to be true, we could see a repeat of Jadon Sancho, who joined the Red Devils in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund, having not been given a chance to prove himself under Pep Guardiola.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Bernardo Silva And Phil Foden Get The Same Ballon D'or Rankings - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Targeting Martin Zubimendi - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Could Return To Turkey - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Aleksandr Kolarov Enthused by ‘Dangerous’ Manchester City Defender - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

Gundogan Cover Away Kit
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Could Return To Turkey

By Harri Burton
Joao Cancelo & Roberto Firmino
Features/Opinions

Report: Aleksandr Kolarov Enthused by ‘Dangerous’ Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner
Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game

By Elliot Thompson
John Stones
News

John Stones Back In Manchester City Training Ahead Of Brighton Clash

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024

By Elliot Thompson
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

By Harri Burton
Giorgio Scalvini
News

Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent

By Harri Burton