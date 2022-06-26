Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Former Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Will Join Athletico Paranaense

The defensive midfielder has been without a club since the Premier League Champions decided against renewing his current deal but now he found his new club according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandinho was at Manchester City for nine years after joining from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 for £34 million.

Fernandinho getting lifted into the air

Fernandinho getting lifted into the air

He went onto make 383 appearances for the club scoring 33 goals and assisting 33 also notching up 88 yellow cards throughout his time at the club.

After David Silva left the club in the summer of 2020 to join Real Sociedad Pep Guardiola made Fernandinho the new club captain.

The defensive midfielder left the club winning 12 pieces of silverware including five Premier League titles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His new club will be Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense who he played for at the start of his career making nine competitive appearances for them, he has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the club.

Manchester City will replace him with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips who will at first act as Rodri's back-up in midfield which is what Fernandinho's role was last season as well as filling in at centre-back and even right-back on occasions.

He has been a key man at City over the years however it was clear to see that at 36-years-old his age was catching up with him hence why he was let go nonetheless Guardiola will certainly miss tactical fouls.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Foden vs Club Brugge Home
News

SEO Ferran Soriano Praises The Manchester City Youth Academy; 'There will be some stars there'

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Vincent Kompany
News

Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Admits He Is Yet To See His Statue

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus To Arsenal The Official Here We Go

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives An Update On Sam Edozie's Deal To Bayer Leverkusen

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City 'Expected To Compromise' On Valuation Of Raheem Sterling Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong for Holland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Rejected The Chance To Sign Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Samuel Edozie for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Samuel Edozie Set To Join Bayer Leverkusen for £10Million

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips says goodbye to the Leeds Fans
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Leeds United Have Paperwork Ready For Kalvin Phillips Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago