Report: Former Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Will Join Athletico Paranaense

The defensive midfielder has been without a club since the Premier League Champions decided against renewing his current deal but now he found his new club according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandinho was at Manchester City for nine years after joining from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 for £34 million.

Fernandinho getting lifted into the air IMAGO / Sportimage

He went onto make 383 appearances for the club scoring 33 goals and assisting 33 also notching up 88 yellow cards throughout his time at the club.

After David Silva left the club in the summer of 2020 to join Real Sociedad Pep Guardiola made Fernandinho the new club captain.

The defensive midfielder left the club winning 12 pieces of silverware including five Premier League titles.

His new club will be Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense who he played for at the start of his career making nine competitive appearances for them, he has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the club.

Manchester City will replace him with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips who will at first act as Rodri's back-up in midfield which is what Fernandinho's role was last season as well as filling in at centre-back and even right-back on occasions.

He has been a key man at City over the years however it was clear to see that at 36-years-old his age was catching up with him hence why he was let go nonetheless Guardiola will certainly miss tactical fouls.

