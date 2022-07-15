Report: Former Manchester City Pair Say Arsenals Pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko Makes Sense

Arsenal's efforts to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City have stepped up in the last few days with former players saying the deal makes sense.

Zinchenko’s versatility in defence and midfield could provide Mikel Arteta with much-needed ammunition next season and former City manager Stuart Pearce has no doubts about what he would bring to the North London sides set-up.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“Zinchenko would be a good signing for anybody,” Pearce told talkSPORT.

“They’ve got [Kieran] Tierney at Arsenal, but he gets a lot of injuries.

“The fact Zinchenko can play in various positions, he can slip into midfield and a more advanced position, as he does for Ukraine.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Former City winger Trevor Sinclair echoed Pearce’s comments and whilst understanding the reasons why Arsenal are looking to swoop for the 25-year-old, the former England international hopes the 25-year-old continues his adventure with City.

“He came to Man City as a midfielder, Pep Guardiola was the one who transitioned him into the full-back role,” he said.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“I like Zinny, I think he’s been a great servant for the club and he’s shown great courage since what has happened in Ukraine. He’s very adaptable and seems a really good guy to have around the changing room.

“It doesn’t surprise me [the links to Arsenal]. Arteta worked with him at Man City and he knows the great quality he’s got, what a great kid he is and how he’s matured.

“I think he can probably also see that he’s a player who is a bit frustrated. He’s been at Man City for a long time and he doesn’t really play the A-games.

“Nuno Tavares has struggled a bit at left-back, he’s been a bit hit and miss, so it’s understandable why they want back up and someone who can play in that role.

“Plus Arteta might change the formation to give different options to the side.

“Zinchenko is a top player and, really, I hope for Man City’s sake that he stays!”

Zinchenko joined City in 2016 and has gone on to win four Premier League titles with the club but could only register 15 Premier League appearances last season.

