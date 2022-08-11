Report: Frenkie De Jong Closer To Decision Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong is now closer to making a decision on his future , after it was revealed the player is now aware there is no other choice.

With Chelsea and Manchester United both interested in Frenkie De Jong, the player is coming into a crucial week where he must decide his Barcelona future. The offer to stay at the club is on the table, but he must take a huge pay-cut, which he is currently unwilling to do.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both heavily interested, and a decision from the Dutch midfielder is expected this week.

Frenkie De Jong's decision will impact Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Frenkie De Jong is closer to making a decision on his future. The player knows now is the time to decide what he needs to do, and is expected to come to a conclusion this week.

Any decision made by Frenkie De Jong will impact Bernardo Silva directly. If he is either sold by the club or takes a massive salary cut, the belief is that Barcelona will make a direct approach to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva

The Manchester City midfielder is open to leaving the club, and Pep Guardiola will not stand in his way. Barcelona have informed Manchester City to expect a bid.

Frenkie De Jong's sale will free up funds and a wage space on the Barcelona roster, which is expected to be filled by Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder is valued at £80million.

Read More Manchester City Coverage