Report: Frenkie De Jong Expected To Leave Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona, amid their interest for Bernardo Silva.

Frenkie De Jong is now set to leave Barcelona amid growing interest in Bernardo Silva from the club. Barcelona want Silva, and are expected to try with everything they have for the player as soon as Frenkie De Jong leaves. In order to make a move for Silva, the Dutch midfielder has to leave the club.

The likelihood of De Jong leaving Barcelona is increasing by the day.

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona.

According to David Bernabeu, Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona, and he expects Bernardo Silva to join. Barcelona need the departure of De Jong to happen for financial reasons. 

The club owe the player deferred wages, and also cannot afford to pay his wages next season. In order to make the approach they want for Bernardo Silva this summer, they must sell the Dutchman.

Barcelona are growing in confidence when it comes to their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. Various reports, including Martinez Ferran are suggesting an €80million fee has already been agreed for the player. Xavi is a massive fan.

Fabrizio Romano reported last night that Barcelona were strongly interested in the Bernardo, but need to sell Frenkie before negotiating for the Portuguese midfielder.

Jorge Mendes has been offering Silva around. Real Madrid and Barcelona were two clubs with interest, but Barcelona above all else showed the most interest.

Expect movement on Bernardo Silva if Barcelona can manage to sell Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United.

BarcelonaManchester City

Community shield_3
