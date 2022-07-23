Report: Frenkie De Jong Leaving Barcelona Now 'Complicated' Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

It has been reported that the key to Bernardo Silva joining Barcelona is Frenkie De Jong leaving the club. Barcelona need De Jong to leave to clear up space on the wage bill and raise funds for a potential Bernardo Silva transfer, but the Dutchman leaving now seems complicated.

De Jong and his team have maintained their wish to stay at Barcelona, but many feel this is a negotiation tactic to get the deferred wages owed to him by the club.

Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva in action. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Gerard Romero, Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona is now complicated. The Dutch midfielder has been linked to Manchester United for practically the whole window, but Romero now views the deal as complicated.

Romero reported last week that Barcelona and Manchester City had agreed a fee worth less than £80million for Silva, but in order for the deal to go ahead Frenkie De Jong had to leave the club.

Barcelona owe Frenkie De Jong £17million in deferred wages from the last two years. If De Jong doesn't leave or take a pay cut, he will be on a higher wage than Robert Lewandowski next season. Barcelona cannot afford this to happen.

De Jong has maintained his stance throughout, and now the move to Manchester United is viewed as complicated.

Barcelona will only have enough money to pursue Bernardo Silva should Frenkie De Jong leave the club, so for the time being it can be felt that Manchester City will keep hold of Bernardo Silva next season.

Fabrizio Romano also reported that if Frenkie De Jong was sold, Barca would try for Bernardo Silva. With De Jong now looking likely to stay at Barcelona, Bernardo Silva is likely to stay at Manchester City.

