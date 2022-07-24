Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Played At Centre-Back For Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Xavi spoke on Frenkie De Jong's situation last night, after playing the player at centre-back. Barcelona have been asking Frenkie De Jong to leave the club for a number of weeks now, and it seems to be they are sending a clear message he is not part of their plans for next season.

De Jong came on at centre-back last night against Real Madrid, as Xavi spoke of his ability to play there in an interview after the game.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona want Bernardo Silva.

Various reports from Spain in recent weeks have spoke of Barcelona's need to get rid of Frenkie De Jong this summer. The player will be on more wages than Robert Lewandowski next season, and Barcelona cannot afford to keep him on current circumstances due to financial fair play.

Xavi spoke on these problems last night after playing Frenkie out of position at centre-back, but insists he isn't sending a message to the player.

Barcelona need to sell Frenkie De Jong in order to pursue Bernardo this summer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Xavi is a massive fan of Bernardo Silva, and dreams of the player in his midfield alongside Pedri.

Frenkie De Jong is insisting he will not leave Barcelona this summer, but many feel the player is maintaining that stance to force Barcelona to pay the £17million in deferred wages they owe the player.

Manchester United have encouragement from the player that he wants to join the club, and Barcelona are hoping for his departure in order to purse Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva has not asked to leave Manchester City, but Gerard Romero reported that the club and Barcelona have a fee agreed for lower than €80million.

It remains to be seen what happens with De Jong, but City fans will be hoping he stays put so they don't have to worry about Bernardo Silva.

