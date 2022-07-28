Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Sale 'Inevitable' Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong's sale to Manchester United is now reportedly 'inevitable' if he fails to agree to a salary reduction ahead of the new season. Barcelona currently can't keep Frenkie De Jong at the club next season on his current conditions, and will have to part ways with the player unless he lowers his salary.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave to pursue Bernardo Silva, he is a top target at Barcelona.

According to Marca, Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona is 'inevitable' if he does not reduce his salary. Fabrizio Romano has reported since the beginning of the De Jong saga that he is unwilling to take a salary reduction.

The player is owed wages by Barcelona in the region of £17million. If the player asks to leave or takes a reduction in his salary, he is effectively relinquishing the right to that money which he is owed.

Barcelona want Bernardo Silva, and have done since the beginning of the window. Jorge Mendes is reportedly shopping Silva around Europe, and according to Gerard Romero has agreed for his client to move to Barcelona. The deal needs Frenkie De Jong to leave to happen.

Gary Neville has tweeted that De Jong should bring Barcelona to court due to the way he's been treated. Barcelona owe the player money, but are refusing to pay in. Instead of paying the Dutch midfielder, they have signed Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and now Jules Kounde. 

De Jong is the domino that needs to fall in order for Barcelona to pursue Bernardo Silva.

