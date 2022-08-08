Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Still Key In Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Pursuit

Frenkie De Jong's situation at Barcelona is still key in deciding whether Bernardo Silva can join Barcelona or not.

Bernardo Silva's proposed move to Barcelona still hinges on the hope Barcelona can either get Frenkie De Jong to lower his salary or leave the club. The Catalan club are currently working on a way to sign the Manchester City midfielder, but are seeing how Frenkie De Jong's situation plays out first.

Frenkie De Jong is still owed wages by Barcelona and refuses to take a pay cut.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona need clarity on Frenkie De Jong's situation before moving for Bernardo Silva

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are waiting to see what happens with Frenkie De Jong before making a move for Bernardo Silva. Barca are working on a deal for Silva, but need to see how the De Jong situation plays out.

Frenkie De Jong is owed wages by the club, but they need him to either reduce his salary or leave. De Jong has been adamant up until this point that he doesn't want to leave the club, but also will not take a salary reduction.

Barcelona need the player to leave to sign Bernardo Silva, the transfer fee that Manchester United are willing to pay for De Jong would almost cover Bernardo Silva's transfer fee in its entirety.

De Jong's future should become clear in the next few days, with the La Liga season starting on August 14th. Barcelona will want to have a clearer view on proceedings by that date.

