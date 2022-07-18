Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United Looks Less Likely Amid Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Rumours

Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United is looking less and less likely by the day, which is good news for those who want Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City. Silva is heavily linked with Barcelona, but any move for the player hinges on Frenkie De Jong's potential transfer to Manchester United.

Barcelona owe Frenkie De Jong a significant amount in wages, and the Dutch midfielder will not leave the club unless he is afforded the wages.

Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Gerard Romero last week, any deal Barcelona expect to do for Bernardo Silva involves Frenkie De Jong moving to Manchester United. United have agreed a fee of €75million plus €10million add-ons for Frenkie.

Barcelona are expected to use this money towards a deal for Bernardo, and reportedly have a fee below €80million agreed for the midfielder. Barca are expected to lodge the bid officially if Frenkie leaves, but in recent days that looks less and less likely.

Frenkie has joined Barca on their US tour, and Oriol Domenech stated today that De Jong will not join Manchester United.

City fans will be hoping Manchester United fail to sign De Jong and look elsewhere, as Bernardo Silva is a player they can't afford to lose.

