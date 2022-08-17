Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Stay Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong is now closer to staying at Barcelona than he is to leaving the club amid Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva.

The Dutch midfielder was at one stage seen as the key cog that needed to turn in order for Barcelona to fully pursue Bernardo Silva, and the fact he isn't leaving the club, or looks unlikely to, could hinder the clubs chances for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona need to free up funds to chase the Manchester City midfielder, and Frenkie De Jong's sale holds all the funds they need.

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is set to stay at Barcelona.

According to Gerard Romero, Frenkie De Jong is now likely to stay at Barcelona amid the Catalan clubs interest for Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City player wants a move to Barcelona, but Financial Fair Play means the Spanish club need to sell players.

The sale of Frenkie would have been a quick fix for Barcelona. The £85million fee could have went straight to Bernardo Silva's transfer, and it would have left a massive free space for wages in the Barcelona ranks considering how much Frenkie De Jong is set to earn.

There are still possibilities for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is moving closer to a move to Chelsea, and Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are set to take pay cuts.

Bernardo Silva is awaiting a proposal from Barcelona, and would be delighted to move to the club should they agree a fee with Manchester City.

