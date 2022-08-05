Report: Frenkie De Jong To Stay Or Join Chelsea Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

It is now looking likely that Frenkie De Jong will either snub Manchester United and join Chelsea, or snub both clubs and stay at Barcelona.

Manchester United look to be out of the race of Frenkie De Jong, but Manchester City fans still have to be wary of Chelsea's interest in the player. If Frenkie De Jong leaves then Barcelona will make an approach for Bernardo Silva, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are interested in the player and are waiting for the green light from him in order to make a move.

Barcelona will move for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong is sold. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Paul Hirst, Frenkie De Jong will either stay at Barcelona this summer or join Chelsea. Manchester United are now reportedly out of the question.

Frenkie staying at Barcelona is the news Manchester City and their fans will rejoice, but the prospect of him joining Chelsea means Barcelona will make a bid for Bernardo Silva, with the player open to hearing proposals from the club.

De Jong is yet to give the green light to Chelsea, but as Fabrizio Romano reported this morning on his YouTube channel, as soon as he does Chelsea will make a formal move for him.

Manchester United had an agreement with Barcelona worth €85million total package, but the Dutch midfielder has now reportedly snubbed Manchester United. Champions League football is a large prospect for Frenkie, and Erik Ten Hags men can't offer him that this season.

If De Jong gives Chelsea the green light, which Harry Redknapp has hinted at this morning in an interview, Barcelona will make a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

