Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Stay Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

Reports from Spain are now suggesting Frenkie De Jong will indeed stay at the club this summer.

The feeling inside the Barcelona locker room is now that Frenkie De Jong will continue at the club next season, which has huge implications for Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva. If the Dutch midfielder stays, there is no chance of signing the Manchester City midfielder.

Manchester City are now more confident than ever of keeping Bernardo Silva.

Frenkie De Jong is expected to stay. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Adrian Sanchez, the feeeling at Barcelona is that Frenkie De Jong will now stay at Barcelona this season. It has been a long saga regarding the player, but it now looks like it will be resolved. He may have to lower his salary to stay.

If Frenkie De Jong does stay, Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva is all but over. The fee from Frenkie's transfer to Manchester United would have directly paid Manchester City's £85million valuation of Bernardo Silva.

Without that transfer fee, Barcelona cannot afford to buy the Portuguese midfielder. Manchester City have been growing in confidence for days, and Ferran Soriano told El Chiringuito TV last night that he expected Bernardo Silva to stay this season.

Barcelona may come back in for Bernardo Silva in January or maybe even next summer, as the player is certainly keen on a move. But for right now the expectation is he will stay at Manchester City and Frenkie De Jong will stay at Barcelona.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: