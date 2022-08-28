Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Stay At Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong is now expected to stay at Barcelona, which would be a huge dent in their hopes for Bernardo Silva.

It is the saga that has lasted the whole summer, and it is now reportedly over just three days before the end. Frenkie De Jong is no expected to stay at Barcelona.

Frenkie De Jong leaving was the only way Barcelona could really afford Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder will more than likely be a Manchester City player for the entirety of next season.

Frenkie De Jong is expected to stay at Barcelona. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Frenkie De Jong is set to stay at Barcelona this summer. The Dutch midfielder is now likely to take a pay cut, and stay at the Catalan club. It has always been his wish to stay at Barcelona.

Manchester City would have expected a bid for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong left Barcelona, but can now breathe a sigh of relief. Pep Guardiola confirmed days ago that Bernardo Silva would stay, and that now looks to be the most likely scenario.

Barcelona may come back for Bernardo Silva next summer, and Manchester City may be aware of the fact this time they may not be able to keep him.

A replacement now, with three days left in the window, would be near impossible for Pep Guardiola and his team to find. The midfielder will remain a blue for the 22/23 season, and Frenkie De Jong will stay at Barcelona.

