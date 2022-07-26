Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Won't Reduce Barcelona Salary Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong will not lower his Barcelona salary in order to stay at the club. Barca offered Frenkie a 40% wage cut in order to stay at Barcelona next season, but the player is absolutely not open to the idea of lowering his wages. Barcelona owe Frenkie De Jong £17million in deferred wages, but need the player to leave to pursue Bernardo Silva.

Gerard Romero reported on an agreement between City and Barca for Bernardo Silva, but it all hinges on Frenkie De Jong leaving the club.

Bernardo Silva Frenkie De Jong

The two players futures are linked to one another.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Frenkie De Jong is still not open to lowering his wages to stay at Barcelona. Barcelona have offered a new contract on a lower salary, but Frenkie is not interested. The player has said he wants to stay at Barcelona, but not on a lower salary than he's on now.

Barcelona reportedly have an agreement in place with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva which can only become valid if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Barca have been playing Frenkie at centre-back in pre-season, with many believing they are trying to force the player from the club.

Gary Neville spoke out about Barca's treatment of the player, insisting De Jong seek legal action against the Catalan club. 

Xavi views Bernardo Silva as an ideal pillar to build on for Barcelona's future. He wants a midfield of him and Pedri, but the club need De Jong to leave in order for that to happen.

The only way De Jong currently leaves Barcelona is if they pay him the deferred wages they owe him, but that currently looks highly unlikely.

If De Jong stays next season he will be on a higher wage than Robert Lewandowski.

