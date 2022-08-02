Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona Exit No Longer Certain Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona exit is no longer certain, the player may now have a chance to stay at the club.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave in order to pursue Bernardo Silva, but the Dutch midfielder's exit is now not as clear as it was before. Barca activated their third economic lever yesterday and are apparently still having trouble registering players, but the exit of Frenkie De Jong is now not certain.

Bernardo Silva would listen to offers from Barcelona if they were to come.

Frenkie De Jong for Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong's exit is no longer certain.

According to Gerard Romero, the departure of Frenkie De Jong is no longer certain, with Joan Laporta privately telling the player how much he admired him.

Barcelona reportedly need Frenkie De Jong to leave to pursue Silva, but the club now want to keep the player amid the interest for the Manchester City midfielder. 

It could be a ploy from Barcelona to make Manchester United pay the deferred wages they owe De Jong. Mark Ogden has reported Barcelona are different behind the scenes in comparison to what they are in the media and put things out in the public eye to make themselves look better.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If they do now want to keep De Jong and can afford to do so, a deal for Bernardo Silva is almost definitely off the table. The club would not be able to keep Frenkie De Jong and pay Bernardo Silva's massive price tag.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona mean what they say, Manchester City fans will be hoping they do!

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

BarcelonaManchester City

Yeremy Pino
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Planning Approach For Villareal Winger Yeremy Pino

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Rayan Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Wolves Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Not Entered Talks With Sporting Lisbon For Matheus Nunes

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Pep vs Liverpool Home
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Report: Jack Grealish Is The Eighth Most Abused Premier League Footballer On Twitter

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Herrera
News

Official: Yangel Herrera Joins Girona On Loan From Manchester City

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Borna Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raphael Guerreiro And Borna Sosa Have Been Offered To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want To Loan Sergio Gomez To City Football Group Side Girona

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago