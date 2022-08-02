Report: Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona Exit No Longer Certain Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona exit is no longer certain, the player may now have a chance to stay at the club.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave in order to pursue Bernardo Silva, but the Dutch midfielder's exit is now not as clear as it was before. Barca activated their third economic lever yesterday and are apparently still having trouble registering players, but the exit of Frenkie De Jong is now not certain.

Bernardo Silva would listen to offers from Barcelona if they were to come.

Frenkie De Jong's exit is no longer certain. IMAGO / Icon SMI

According to Gerard Romero, the departure of Frenkie De Jong is no longer certain, with Joan Laporta privately telling the player how much he admired him.

Barcelona reportedly need Frenkie De Jong to leave to pursue Silva, but the club now want to keep the player amid the interest for the Manchester City midfielder.

It could be a ploy from Barcelona to make Manchester United pay the deferred wages they owe De Jong. Mark Ogden has reported Barcelona are different behind the scenes in comparison to what they are in the media and put things out in the public eye to make themselves look better.

If they do now want to keep De Jong and can afford to do so, a deal for Bernardo Silva is almost definitely off the table. The club would not be able to keep Frenkie De Jong and pay Bernardo Silva's massive price tag.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona mean what they say, Manchester City fans will be hoping they do!

