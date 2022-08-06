Report: Frenkie De Jong's Departure No Longer Necessary In Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Pursuit
Reports from Spain are now suggesting Frenkie De Jong's sale is no longer necessary in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva.
The club are reportedly growing in confidence in their pursuit of signing the Manchester City midfielder, and reports from Spain are suggesting the sale of Frenkie De Jong is no longer necessary.
Bernardo is open to a move to Barca, and according to Sport, has agreed a four-year deal to join the club already.
According to Ivan Antonio, Frenkie De Jong's sale is no longer necessary in Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva. Up until this point, the sale of De Jong was pivotal if a deal for Silva was ever to materialize, but according to reports from Spain, that is no longer the case.
It is looking more than likely that De Jong will snub Manchester United and stay at Barcelona, but may still need to take a pay-cut in order for a transfer for Silva to happen. On current conditions it will be difficult for Barcelona to make the two deals happen.
Frenkie De Jong is happy to stay at Barcelona, and if he was to leave the club would reportedly prefer a move to Chelsea. Barcelona have maintained for months that the player needed to be sold, but seem to have changed their tune now.
It remains to be seen what will happen in terms of Bernardo Silva and Manchester City. The club and Pep Guardiola want to keep him, but will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.
