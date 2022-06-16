Report: Gabriel Jesus Agrees to Join Arsenal
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed to join Arsenal.
Talks continued today, and an agreement has reportedly been reached, With Gabriel Jesus happy to join the Gunners.
Leonardo Baran from Brazil reports that the Manchester City striker is on his way to Arsenal.
The fee speculated is a handsome one from a City perspective, in the region of £45-50million.
Arsenal have been long time admirers of Gabriel Jesus, with Mikel Arteta in particular taking a massive liking to the Brazilian.
This news comes after Arsenal agreed a deal for Fabio Viera from Porto, for a fee in the region of €35million.
This will be the second exit from Manchester City within the day, as Gavin Bazunu's deal to Southampton was announced previously.
The combined total from the two sales for Manchester City will be approximately £62million, which will prove important going forward.
Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal's marquee signing of the summer, and has been first choice all along for Mikel Arteta's men.
He is set to be a key cog in the revolution of the sleeping giant.
