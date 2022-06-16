Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Gabriel Jesus Agrees to Join Arsenal

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed to join Arsenal. 

Talks continued today, and an agreement has reportedly been reached, With Gabriel Jesus happy to join the Gunners. 

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden celebrate 

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden celebrate 

Leonardo Baran from Brazil reports that the Manchester City striker is on his way to Arsenal. 

The fee speculated is a handsome one from a City perspective, in the region of £45-50million. 

Arsenal have been long time admirers of Gabriel Jesus, with Mikel Arteta in particular taking a massive liking to the Brazilian. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This news comes after Arsenal agreed a deal for Fabio Viera from Porto, for a fee in the region of €35million. 

This will be the second exit from Manchester City within the day, as Gavin Bazunu's deal to Southampton was announced previously. 

The combined total from the two sales for Manchester City will be approximately £62million, which will prove important going forward. 

Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal's marquee signing of the summer, and has been first choice all along for Mikel Arteta's men. 

He is set to be a key cog in the revolution of the sleeping giant. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

laporte
News

How Will the 2022 World Cup Break Impact Manchester City's Premier League Season?

By Joseph Murray37 minutes ago
imago1012364545h
News

Florentino Perez Claims Erling Haaland Would Not Get Into Real Madrid Team

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
KDB vs United Home 2
News

Derby Day Dates - Manchester Derby Fixtures have been Officially Announced

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United And Southampton Eyeing Manchester City Youngster Romeo Lavia

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Bazunu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton and Manchester City Set To Announce Bazunu Deal

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
moyes
News

A Look At Manchester City's First Month After Premier League Fixture Reveal

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Foden x Jesus vs Leeds Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gabriel Jesus Remains Arsenal's Main Target And Wants To Join The Gunners

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
silva
News

Manchester City to travel to West Ham for their opening fixture

By Alex Caddick11 hours ago