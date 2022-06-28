Skip to main content
Report: Gabriel Jesus Completes Medical And Officially Joins Arsenal For £45million

Gabriel Jesus has completed his medical for Arsenal. The Brazilian has signed for the club for £45million, and is set to be announced officially later on today. Arsenal had Gabriel Jesus as a number one target from day one.

Jesus leaves Manchester City on good terms, and becomes part of a new Arsenal project aiming to shoot the club back into the elite of English football.

Gabriel Jesus and Tyrone Mings 

Gabriel Jesus and Tyrone Mings 

Fabrizio Romano reports that Gabriel Jesus has completed his medical and become a new Arsenal player. The fee for the player is £45million. Arsenal and Manchester City will both see this as a good deal. Arsenal get a Premier League striker of elite quality to bolster their attack. Manchester City get money towards signings in positions they're desperate to strengthen in.

Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta were desperate to get Gabriel Jesus into the club, with Arteta having worked with Jesus in the past at Manchester City. 

With this deal done, Arsenal will turn their attention to Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, and Raphinha from Leeds United.

Gabriel Jesus leaves Manchester City as a hero. The man who scored the goal that achieved their 100 point Premier League record, and so many more important goals.

