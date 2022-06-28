Skip to main content
Report: Gabriel Jesus In London For Medical Ahead Of Move From Manchester City To Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has arrived in London today ahead of his medical for Arsenal. The Brazilian will also sign the rest of his paperwork for the London Club today, finalising the move. 

Gabriel Jesus will finalise a move that will see Manchester City net £45million. 

Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil 

Gabriel Jesus in action for Brazil 

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has arrived in London to do his medical and finalise his paperwork. The Brazilian has already agreed terms with Arsenal. 

The two clubs agreed a fee for Jesus last week, in the region of £45million. Manchester City hope to raise £110million from the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. 

It's reported they will use these funds to finalise the transfers of Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella. 

Gabriel Jesus will sign for Arsenal until June 2027. He is another example of Arsenal being active in the transfer market after the signing of Fabio Viera from Porto.

Manchester City are currently not planning on replacing either Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling, instead focusing their pursuit solely on bolstering the left full-back area. 

Marc Cucurella is the favorite for that role, but David Raum has also been discussed as an option. 

Gabriel Jesus is now an Arsenal player. 

